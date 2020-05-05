5th May 2020
Atleast 7,000 displaced in Twic, Warrap state

Published: 2 hours ago

Among the displaced are women and children exposed to rains, diseases and hunger during COVID-19 pandemic

At least 7,000 people have been displaced in Warrap State following an attack on a cattle camp in Twic County by raiders over the weekend.

Those displaced are from Aweng Payam where 10 people we also killed.

A local official said more than 3,000 cattle were stolen in the incident.

Kur Bol Kur, the Secretary-General of Aweng Payam said the attack forced several families to flee their homes.

He said others fled over the fear of more attacks.

“In the village, many people run away and deserted their homes because there are some rumors that those attackers may come back,” Kur stated.

Mr. Kur told Eye Radio this morning from Twic County that those displaced are in dire need of water, food, shelter and medical support.

“It rained yesterday, they lack shelter… they need assistance.”

Many states in South Sudan have continued to experience communal violence and revenge killings.

Such attacks are attributed to the absence of state governments, and the presence of arms in the hands of civilians.

5th May 2020

