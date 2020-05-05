All coronavirus patients in “stable condition”

All the confirmed cases under quarantine centers are in stable condition, the government taskforce on coronavirus has said.

On Monday, South Sudan announced its first two patients to recover from the virus.

The individuals, who were admitted in March and April were discharged from Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center in Juba and at a UN hospital in Torit.

There are currently 52 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the 52 patients in quarantine, including two new cases admitted recently are responding to treatment.

“They are now in very stable condition and we hope over the coming few days, we will discharge more patients who have fully recovered,” said Dr. Makur Koriom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health.

The number of tests performed stood at 1,575 on Tuesday, 5 May 2020. South Sudan so far has not recorded any death from the coronavirus.