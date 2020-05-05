5th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   All coronavirus patients in “stable condition”

All coronavirus patients in “stable condition”

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

All the confirmed cases under quarantine centers are in stable condition, the government taskforce on coronavirus has said.

On Monday, South Sudan announced its first two patients to recover from the virus.

The individuals, who were admitted in March and April were discharged from Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center in Juba and at a UN hospital in Torit.

Also read: Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

There are currently 52 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country.

According to the Ministry of Health, all the 52 patients in quarantine, including two new cases admitted recently are responding to treatment.

“They are now in very stable condition and we hope over the coming few days, we will discharge more patients who have fully recovered,” said Dr. Makur Koriom, undersecretary in the Ministry of Health.

The number of tests performed stood at 1,575 on Tuesday, 5 May 2020.  South Sudan so far has not recorded any death from the coronavirus.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba 1

28 more people test positive for Covid-19 in Juba

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul 2

Army not aware of alleged Yei gang-rape – Lul

Published Tuesday, April 28, 2020

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect 3

New Covid-19 restrictions take effect

Published Wednesday, April 29, 2020

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases 4

S. Sudan confirms 10 new Covid-19 cases

Published Friday, May 1, 2020

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand 5

Isolate Covid-19 patients, residents demand

Published Thursday, April 30, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

All coronavirus patients in “stable condition”

Published 1 min ago

Atleast 7,000 displaced in Twic, Warrap state

Published 10 mins ago

Survivor tells citizens to respect anti-covid-19 directives

Published 6 hours ago

Three new Covid-19 cases confirmed

Published 14 hours ago

S. Sudan confirms ‘first’ COVID-19 recovered cases

Published 22 hours ago

UN investigating alleged raping of women in Yei River

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.