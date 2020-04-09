9th April 2020
S Sudan confirms third coronavirus case

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 20 mins ago

MERS is a potentially fatal coronavirus.

President Salva Kiir just announced that another person has tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number to three.

Eye Radio’s reporter who covered the press conference said the patient is a 28-year-old foreigner, female, who is among those who had contact with the first patient.

On Monday, the task force said the Ministry of Health was investigating four more suspected cases of the pandemic in the country.

The first and second cases of the pandemic were announced on 5 and 7 April 2020, respectively.

The two patients work for the UN.  The first patient is a UN staff, 29, who arrived from the Netherlands via Addis Ababa on February 28.

The second is a 53-year-old woman who traveled to Juba from Nairobi, Kenya, in March.

Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in almost all of the countries in the world, including South Sudan’s neighbors.

