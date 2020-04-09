Students to get distance learning lessons

The Ministry of General Education has launched a distance learning program to keep students engaged as schools remain closed.

The government last month closed all schools and banned other public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

The distance learning program will cover primary and secondary school students.

“We are launching today a distance learning program to deliver lessons on core subjects as English, Mathematics, and Science over the radio and the TV to cover at least the majority in the rural areas,” Minister Awut Deng Acuil said while unveiling the plan in a press conference in Juba, on Thursday.

She urged parents to commit their children to listen to the radio at the scheduled time.

“I would like to take this opportunity to inform all our parents to commit the children to listen to the radio at the scheduled time. The lessons will be delivered in the morning and in the evening. Children are also encouraged to study using textbooks provided and revise their notes.”

Key partners supporting the program are UNICEF and Girls Education South Sudan (GESS).