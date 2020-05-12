12th May 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
S.Sudan COVID-19 cases close to 200Three killed in Yei road ambushDFID calls for support for frontline health workersOfficial tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue PyramidSouth Sudan lifts air transport ban
COVID-19 Statistics
ConfirmedRecoveredDeaths
S.Sudan19420
E.Africa1,633
55143
World4,229,094
1,479,508
289,349

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Health | National News | News   |   S.Sudan COVID-19 cases close to 200

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases close to 200

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 3 mins ago

Traffic at Juba's Customs roundabout and businesses at the Customs market resume after lifting of some COVID-19 restrictions

South Sudan has recorded 20 new more cases of coronavirus less than a day after announcing 18 cases.

The Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday 12th May 2020, released 193 test results.

“Of these cases, 16 South Sudanese and 2 foreign nationals were confirmed positive,” the statement read.

Among them are 13 males and 7 female cases, ranging between 9 and 61 years old.

A total of 173 tests returned negative.

The government’s taskforce on coronavirus noted that of the confirmed cases, 9 were contacts cases, 1 alert, 2 truck drivers from Nimule border crossing.

It stated that 7 others were from Juba zones.

South Sudan now has a cumulative total of 194 cases with 2 recoveries.

The country has ease COVID-19 restrictions despite the spiral in the number of cases.

President Kiir and his deputies recently resolved to allow all travels and trade, open bars and other businesses.

Earlier today, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority officially announced the reopening of all airports to domestic and international flights.

But regional countries, including Uganda and Kenya, are yet to lift travel bans.

Popular Stories
Kiir replaces army chief 1

Kiir replaces army chief

Published 24 hours ago

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations 2

Machar rejects “collegial” decision on state allocations

Published Friday, May 8, 2020

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation 3

SPLM PB calls for compromise over states allocation

Published Sunday, May 10, 2020

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst 4

Presidency has ‘no mandate’ to allocate states – political analyst

Published Monday, May 11, 2020

South Sudan lifts air transport ban 5

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 10 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudan COVID-19 cases close to 200

Published 3 mins ago

Three killed in Yei road ambush

Published 5 hours ago

Why Dr. James Okuk disagrees with the presidency over allocation of states

Published 6 hours ago

DFID calls for support for frontline health workers

Published 7 hours ago

Official tells ‘ignorant’ displaced workers to sue Pyramid

Published 8 hours ago

South Sudan lifts air transport ban

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
12th May 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.