S.Sudan COVID-19 cases close to 200

South Sudan has recorded 20 new more cases of coronavirus less than a day after announcing 18 cases.

The Public Health Laboratory on Tuesday 12th May 2020, released 193 test results.

“Of these cases, 16 South Sudanese and 2 foreign nationals were confirmed positive,” the statement read.

Among them are 13 males and 7 female cases, ranging between 9 and 61 years old.

A total of 173 tests returned negative.

The government’s taskforce on coronavirus noted that of the confirmed cases, 9 were contacts cases, 1 alert, 2 truck drivers from Nimule border crossing.

It stated that 7 others were from Juba zones.

South Sudan now has a cumulative total of 194 cases with 2 recoveries.

The country has ease COVID-19 restrictions despite the spiral in the number of cases.

President Kiir and his deputies recently resolved to allow all travels and trade, open bars and other businesses.

Earlier today, the South Sudan Civil Aviation Authority officially announced the reopening of all airports to domestic and international flights.

But regional countries, including Uganda and Kenya, are yet to lift travel bans.