Three killed in Yei road ambush

At least three people are reported killed and six others wounded in an ambush along Yei Juba Road.

An eyewitness who identified himself as Konda, says the incident occurred on the outskirts of Yei town this morning.

One of the deceased is an elderly woman believed to be about 80 years old.

The vehicle was traveling from Juba to Yei.

He said the wounded and bodies of the deceased were later transported to a hospital in Yei Town.

“When we reached the hospital, we saw one of the pickups that brought the civilians. Others were shot in the leg and face, and among them is an old woman, aged 70 or 80,” Konda told Eye Radio via phone.

The motive behind the road ambush and the attackers are not known.

However, there have been reported fighting between armed groups and government forces there.

Last week, alleged clashes between NAS and joint forces comprising of SPLA-IO and SSPDF clashed in the area, displacing thousands of civilians, who had just returned home from refugee camps in Uganda.