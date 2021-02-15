S.Sudan loses three more lives to Covid-19

South Sudan has registered 3 new coronavirus deaths raising the total number of those who succumbed to the virus to 77.

The Ministry of Health has also confirmed 149 new cases from samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the confirmed cases, 57 are from the government’s public health laboratory, 1 from Yei, 29 from Queens Medical Complex and 62 from Med Blue.

The cumulative confirmed cases of the virus in the country are now 5,562 and recoveries are still 3,769.

The infections are on the rise despite a ban on all social gatherings and church services.

The Ministry of Health is urging the public to strictly practice social distancing, wearing of facemask, handwashing or sanitizing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

More Covid-19 donations



Meanwhile, South Sudan has received more essential medical and logistic supplies to support coronavirus response efforts in the country.

The items which include; 500,000 surgical masks, 100,000 surgical caps, 100,000 Masks were handed over to the Ministry of Health on Friday.

They also include coronavirus test kits for more than 25,000 people, and two standard ambulances to be used at cross-border areas.

The support from the European Union, IGAD and the UN Office for Project Services, UNOPS, is part of the package to support partner countries face the pandemic and its consequences.

