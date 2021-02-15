S.Sudan readies for final Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers

The South Sudan Basketball Federation has released the 15-man squad that will represent the country in Tunisia at the Afrobasket 2021 qualifiers.

The senior men’s basketball team has added Peter Jok, Nuni Omot and Deng Riak to their roster ahead of the upcoming second round of AfroBasket Qualifiers from 17-19 Feb in Monastir, Tunisia.

All three players bring NCAA DI College and professional experience adding more depth to the current core of players.

Jok, a 6ft 6″ Guard is renowned as one of the best shooters to come out of the University of Iowa shooting a career 37.8% from 3-PT and averaging 19.9 PPG in his senior year.

Since graduating he has played in the NBA G-League, Pro A in France and now currently at UCAM Murcia in the ACB – being a key player for the club in the top league in Spain.

Omot, a 6ft 9″ Forward and graduate from Baylor University posted 9.9 PPG, 3.6 RPG & 1.7 APG in his senior year.

In 2018, he played with the Golden State Warriors Summer League Team and signed with the Brooklyn Nets on a training camp deal. For the 2020/21 season, he has signed to Turkish top side Tofas and is currently on loan to Trefl Sopot in Poland.

Riak, a 6ft 11″ Centre graduated from the University of Akron averaging 3.8 PPG and 4.9 RPG on 48.9 FG% and will add even more depth alongside returning players of Deng Acuoth and Deng Mayot.

Tony Marino the captain from Cobra Sports Club and Leek Deng who has experience in the USA for Tallahassee Community College and Campbell University have also been called up and included in the training camp in Kigali, Rwanda.

The squad keeps the core players together with Teny Puot, Bol Bak, Kuany Kuany, Emmanuel Malou, Nyang Wek, Mathiang Muo and Mangistu Jongkor all included since the first Zone 5 Preliminary Tournament in Kenya.

Aluk Adub also gets another call up following a strong showing in his debut from the last window.

South Sudan replaced the Algeria basketball team in Group D in the qualifiers of the 2021 Afrobasketball. This came after Algeria decided to pull out of the competition, citing financial difficulties.

The country won two and lost one in the first round of qualifiers held late last year in Rwanda. The team lost against Nigeria the top-ranked team on the continent and won against Mali and Rwanda in the second and last game of the group.

They kick start their quest for the Afrobasket with a second-round encounter against Nigeria on Wednesday before facing Mali on Thursday and Rwanda on Friday.

South Sudan needs only one win out of the three games to make it through to the final tournament to be staged later this year in Rwanda.

