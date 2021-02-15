15th February 2021
Ugandan truckers threaten strike after Kubi killing

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 12 hours ago

Trucks at Nimule border, bringing in market commodities from Uganda and Kenya, the two neighbors South Sudan rely on | File photo

Ugandan cargo transporters are threatening to suspend operations in South Sudan after the killing of a truck driver over the weekend.

On Saturday, a Ugandan truck driver identified as Musa was killed in an ambush at Kubi near Nesitu along the Juba-Nimule road.

Those responsible for the killing have not been identified.

According to the chairperson of the Uganda National Transporters Alliance, they will not be transporting commercial goods to South Sudan until they receive security guarantees from both countries.

William Busuulwa said: “He was shot dead. They always capture drivers and ask for ransom. Two or three months ago, they kidnapped three drivers and two were killed in the same place and one.”

Busuulwa urged authorities of both countries to resume security escorts previously provided to cargo trucks.

In 2020, two Ugandan drivers were kidnapped and murdered by armed men along the Nimule-Juba road.

