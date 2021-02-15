PLE exam papers reach ‘opposition’ areas

UNICEF has confirmed the delivery of examination papers to primary eight candidates in seven counties where exams were postponed last week.

Over the weekend, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction announced that primary candidates who missed out on their examinations would sit their exams starting on today, Monday.

Nine hundred and eighty pupils in Nasir, Longechuk, Akobo, Fangak, Ayod, Nyirol and Tonj East had failed to sit their exams with the rest of the country after the ministry raised concerns over safety and security of examinations staff in these areas.

These are areas with a heavy presence of the SPLA-IO forces.

But over the weekend, UNICEF said the government requested it to support with the delivery of the examination papers from Juba to the seven areas.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the UN children’s agency said they have successfully flown the papers for 1,732 candidates.

It stated that exams invigilators were also successfully flown to various examination centres.

Other items delivered are; face masks for students, hand sanitisers and soaps for handwashing to maintain hygiene throughout examination week.

“This was an important mission for UNICEF as access to education is a right for every child, regardless of location,” said Andrea Suley, UNICEF South Sudan representative.

“I’m pleased with UNICEF’s ability to mobilize quickly with partners and deliver the examination papers on time. What remains, is to wish the children best of luck.”

UNICEF concluded that –together with the Ministry of General Education –they will collect examination papers at the end of the week and bring them to Juba for marking.

