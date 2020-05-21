21st May 2020
S. Sudan records 134 new cases of coronavirus

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Dr. Makur Matur Kariom Undersecretary, Minister of Health - File Photo

South Sudan has confirmed 134 new cases of coronavirus in the last 48 hours, according to the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health. This brings the total number of those tested positive to 481, out of 4,559 tests performed so far.

“The public health laboratory releases test results of the last 48 hours which were about 271 test results and out of this, 134 tests were confirmed positive,” Dr Koriom told SSBC on Wednesday evening.

He said currently there are 15 patients still receiving healthcare at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center.

Dr. Koriom said so far the total deaths of patients of covid-19 is 6 with 6 recoveries.

Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered coronavirus.

The World Health Organization says the best way to prevent and slow down transmission is be well informed about the COVID-19 virus, the disease it causes and how it spreads.

Protect yourself and others from infection by washing your hands or using an alcohol based rub frequently and not touching your face.

The COVID-19 virus spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes, so it’s important that you also practice respiratory etiquette, for example, by coughing into a flexed elbow.

21st May 2020

