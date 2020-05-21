S. Sudan records 134 new cases of coronavirus

South Sudan has confirmed 134 new cases of coronavirus in the last 48 hours, according to the undersecretary at the Ministry of Health. This brings the total number of those tested positive to 481, out of 4,559 tests performed so far.

“The public health laboratory releases test results of the last 48 hours which were about 271 test results and out of this, 134 tests were confirmed positive,” Dr Koriom told SSBC on Wednesday evening.

He said currently there are 15 patients still receiving healthcare at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center.

Dr. Koriom said so far the total deaths of patients of covid-19 is 6 with 6 recoveries.

