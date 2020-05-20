20th May 2020
Striking doctors resume work

Author: Woja Emmanuel, Kelly Abale | Published: 1 min ago

Health workers during a physical TOT training on COVID-19 for frontline medical workers in April, 2020. Photo: South Sudan Doctor's Union.

Striking doctors at the Dr. John Garang Infectious Disease Center have resumed operations after the government agreed to meet their demands.

Earlier this week, doctors working as part of the Rapid Response Team for the Covid-19 threatened to lay down their tools if their demands were not met.

The healthcare workers highlighted the dangers posed by the surge in the number of Covid-19 infections in the country and demanded the taskforce to provide them with working incentives.

They also demanded for accommodation to keep them away from their families to curb the spread of the pandemic to their family members.

However, the Ministry of Health has accepted to pay them four months’ incentives and provide accommodation for the team.

“According to the meeting we held yesterday, the meeting was very fruitful because they have provided for us free items,” Dr. James Chan, the team leader of the Rapid Response Team told Eye Radio on Wednesday.

“They will immediately pay us the incentives for four months, also they will provide us accommodation and security within two weeks, that’s why today we have decided to resume our work because people are suffering in the communities.”

The country’s confirmed tally by Tuesday stood at 347 with 6 deaths and 4 recoveries.

“In the community, there are a lot of alerts, there are a lot of cases and deaths. That is why we can still resume the work and push the remaining demands that are not yet approved by the ministry,” Dr. Chan added.

