S Sudan records one more Coronavirus death case

One more person has died of the coronavirus in South Sudan, bringing the total number of deaths to 69.

This is based on new statistics from the Public Health Laboratory.

There are now 4,804 confirmed cases in South Sudan, up from 3709 on Tuesday.

Fifty cases are from the government’s public health laboratory – one in Nimule, four in Nzara, one in Yei, Nojum with four cases, 25 at Queen Medical Complex, and 81 at Med Blue.

The new death and infection cases were confirmed on Monday and Tuesday.

Dr. Richard Lako, the coronavirus Incident Manager at the health ministry, said the cases were confirmed after testing 828 samples across the country.

The infections are reportedly on the rise despite South Sudan being in a lockdown.

The government has banned all social gatherings, closed all businesses that attract crowds, which includes Shisha stalls, bars, night clubs, birthday parties, betting, cards and dominos.

But there is a general feeling from medical experts that majority of the population is not complying with measures to combat the pandemic.

Dr. Laku is urging the public to strictly practice social distancing, wearing of facemask, hand washing or sanitizing.

You can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Centre or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

