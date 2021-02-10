Consultations still ongoing over nominees for state, local gov’t jobs -Makuei

The list of officials to be included in the state and local government positions is being finalized for their appointment, the government has said.

“The process is moving, the governors and the deputy governors as the case may be to receive the lists and preparing their nominees for presentation,” stated Michael Makuei, Minister of Information.

President Salva Kiir is expected to receive the list from the governors and issue a decree naming the officials.

They include state-level advisors, head of commissions, commissioners, Payam administrators, among others.

The 10 states and 3 Administrative Areas are currently operating with just the governor, deputy governor and Administrators.

There are no cabinet ministers, state legislative assemblies, county councils, including a reconstituted national parliament and Council of States.

Last week, the Presidency had resolved to finalize the process by this week.

“It is up to the 15 of February, not last week,” Makuei told Eye Radio. “So probably soon they will hand over [the list] and then take the oath.”

According to the revitalized peace deal, the responsibility sharing ratio at state and local government levels shall be 55% for the SPLM; 27% for the SPLM/A-IO; 10% for SSOA, and 8% for OPP.

The parties are yet to also unify and deploy their forces.

