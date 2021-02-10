10th February 2021
5 soldiers, 2 civilians killed in Unity state

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

File: A cattle camp north of Bentiu, Unity State. PHOTO//Carol Berger

Seven people, including soldiers and civilians, have died in a cattle-related incident in Unity state.

The fighting happened Tuesday in Koch County. Those killed are; 5 soldiers and 2 civilians.

They reportedly died while the army recovered stolen cattle. They had fallen into an ambush laid by suspected armed youths.

“They [soldiers] went for an operation in the bushes to collect the cattle after receiving information that a certain cattle camp was raided [but] when they tried to recover the cows, these people started fighting the forces,” said Chuol Samuel Tet, Director-General of the state Ministry of Information.

He confirmed that 10 SSPDF soldiers were also wounded during the fighting.

Mr. Chuol told Eye Radio from Bentiu that the security situation has stabilized, and that the army is pursuing the attackers.

“The [soldiers] recovered 400 heads of cattle, and handed them over to the owners at the state headquarters [Bentiu] here.”

He added that “the state government condemns that in strong terms the criminal act made by the youth or these raiders.”

A similar incident happened in January this year after more than ten people died and eight others wounded in Mayom County.

