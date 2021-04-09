S.Sudan, Uganda locked in negotiations over cargo standoff

Negotiations are still ongoing between South Sudan and Ugandan security chiefs over the border standoff.

East African truck drivers demand a modality to secure their movement into South Suda, and an end to over-taxation along the highways of South Sudan.

Cargo trucks have been stuck at Elegu for over a week now after traders refused to enter South Sudan due to the killing of their colleagues along the Juba-Nimule highway, and Juba-Nimule road.

At least 7 foreign nationals, including South Sudanese, were killed in a span of two weeks.

Security chiefs from South Sudan arrived in Nimule this morning to meet with Ugandan authorities and the drivers Union

The high-level South Sudanese team is comprised of the SSPDF Chief of Defense Forces, Johnson Juma Okot, Inspector-General of Police, Majak Akech, and the Director-General of Internal Security, Akol Koor.

They are also accompanied by the Deputy Commissioner-General of the National Revenue Authority, Africano Mande and four East African Ambassadors.

They seek to address the security and high tax concerns raised by the regional traders.

They are also expected to discuss modalities of providing security escorts to commercial truck drivers and other travelers within South Sudan.

According to the chairperson of the clearance agents in Nimule, the senior government officials are already engaging the stakeholders to resolve the matter.

“Still there is nothing new, yesterday the talks ended and there was nothing solved,” Deng told Eye Radio Friday morning.

“The drivers were demanding that the Ugandan army escort the trucks from Nimule to Juba and Juba back to Nimule which the South Sudan team did not agree yesterday.”

Deng added that the drivers were also asking for compensation of previous damages and those killed.

Yesterday a team led by the Director-General of South Sudan Customs Service also met Ugandan authorities at Elegu border point.

Major-General Akol Ayii assured the truck’s drivers that South Sudan would provide full security along the highway.

