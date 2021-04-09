9th April 2021
Jonglei security improves—clerics

Author: Lasuba Memo | Published: 1 min ago

Map of Jonglei State Courtesy - of - www.voanews.com

Two religious leaders say the security situation in the restive region of Jonglei has improved in recent months following series of communal peace conferences.

The people-to-people peace conference was initiated to reconcile the communities of Dinka Bor, Murle and the Lou Nuer.

It has so far resulted in the recovery of abducted women and children.

Last week, the UN Mission in South Sudan disclosed that fifty-eight women and children were reunited with their families in Jonglei state.

They are among those abducted last year during vicious intercommoned fighting in Jonglei and Pibor Administrative Area.

It came following a community-led goodwill agreement between the Lou Nuer, Murle and Dinka Bor ethnic communities.

The Diocesan Archbishop of the Episcopal Church in Bor says the Lou Nuer have also handed over abducted women and children to Pibor.

Bishop Peter Mayom says he was pleased with the progress made by the three communities to end the circle of violence.

A new report by the UNMISS reveals that community-based militias were responsible for 78 percent of killings and injuries caused to civilians in the country in 2020.

Their activities include abductions and conflict-related sexual violence during attacks in some areas in South Sudan.

UNMISS disclosed that many of the victims of violence were killed or injured during a wave of attacks by armed community-based militias across Jonglei and the Pibor Administrative Area, as well as in Warrap and Lakes.

It estimated that as many as 686 women and children were abducted during the extreme violence in Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area between January and August 2020.

For his part, the cleric at the Episcopal Church of South Sudan in Akobo says he has witnessed cross-boundary trade among the three communities in recent days.

Bishop John Jok says this should be encouraged by the political leaders.

