9th April 2021
Residents angry as Juba goes dark

Author: Emmanuel J Akile/Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

Most residents of Juba reported a total electricity blackout in their homes/Aluel Dim Deng

Some residents of Juba have expressed anger over the manner in which electricity was shut down last night.

Many of them say they had paid for the electricity units and wondered what will happen to those who have not completed the units in their metres.

Angry residents took to social media to express their frustrations. Some criticized the Juba Electricity Distribution Company (JEDCO) and the power generator Ezra Construction and Development Group for “lack of empathy for its clients.”

The Deputy Minister of Finance, Agok Makur also shares the public frustration.

He wondered why JEDCO and Ezra did a complete shutdown, yet there are people who have paid for the services.

“Citizens have the right to criticize what the electricity company did yesterday because the company is taking money in advance from people,” Makur said.

“Yes, they need an exchange rate from the central bank but this does not mean they should cut off the power, because citizens are paying them for this electricity.”

The deputy finance minister explains: “If your power unit finished you will not get another one if you don’t pay. Maybe there is someone who bought the power with 100,000 pounds four days ago and you decide to cut it, he or she is affected. For example, if you pay 100 for sugar and the shopkeeper says no, he will not give you the sugar, definitely, you will be affected because you paid him. Ezra should not pressure the country, the citizens are paying for this electricity, and they should consider this.”

JEDCO had announced early this week it would begin load-shedding that would lead to a shutdown of the power plant. 

It claims there is a lack of foreign currency and commitment from other stakeholders required to make long-overdue payments for the bulk energy they get from Ezra Construction and Development Group.

The government of South Sudan is expected to take over the power plant in the future as the public-private sector agreement.

