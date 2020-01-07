7th January 2020
S. Sudan women’s team to feature in U-20 women’s world cup qualifiers

Author: Kelly Abale | Published: 6 hours ago

The women's team that took part in the Cecafa women's championship last year. File photo/Eye Radio.

South Sudan will play Algeria in the U-20 FIFA world cup women’s qualifiers in Kampala on January 19.

The country has lately taken part in international women’ tournaments with the first being the Cecafa women’ tournament late last year.

South Sudan was supposed to take part during the Cecafa U-17 last month but pulled out due to lack of funds to facilitate the team’s stay in Uganda.

This will be the first time for South Sudan to take part in a World cup qualifiers for women with the country only taking part in the men’ qualifiers.

According to Anthony John Loro, the acting secretary general of South Sudan Football Association, the team will start preparation for the qualifiers on Wednesday.

“We are putting things together so that the team starts camping on Wednesday here in Juba, you know some of the girls don’t have passports so we have to work on that too,” said Anthony John. “As the federation, we are working on seeing that the girls can be taken to camp in Uganda so that they can get used to the weather and the pitch.”

South Sudan plays Algeria in the first leg on 19 January in Kampala with the return leg to be played in February in Algiers.

