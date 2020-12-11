11th December 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 15 mins ago

Lorna Merekaje is one of fifteen winners to receive the German-French Human Rights Award for 2020.

A South Sudanese human rights defender has received a prestigious award for advancing the rights of the vulnerable.

Lorna Merekaje is one of fifteen award winners, three from Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the German-French Human Rights Award this year.

Merekaje Lorna is the founding member of the South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring and Observation Program, one of the largest civil society organizations in the country.

The organization focuses on human rights, gender mainstreaming and conflict resolution.

As a civil society representative, she participates in numerous national political processes and has been advocating for human rights and a stronger civil society.

“I am extremely humbled by this award, it is not about me, it is about the many human rights defenders,” Merekaje reacted to the award.

“I believe that to defend human rights is a responsibility and it is not being done for money, not for any appreciation, but it is done because we are all humans.”

Germany and France have jointly presented the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law since 2016.

The award honors human rights defenders, journalists, or lawyers for their efforts to advance the causes of human rights and the rule of law.

France Ambassador to Juba Marc Trouyet and German ambassador Manuel Müller handed over the award medal to Lorna on Thursday as the world marked the International Human Rights Day.

Currently on air

10:00:00 - 12:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji 1

‘I’m alive’ says Colonel reported killed in Kajo-keji

Published Friday, December 4, 2020

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic 2

Defense Ministry takes over control of JIA air traffic

Published Tuesday, December 8, 2020

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned 3

VP Taban Deng wants Juba airport redesigned

Published Saturday, December 5, 2020

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31 4

Kiir, Riek asked to complete formation of peace gov’t by Dec 31

Published Monday, December 7, 2020

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis 5

Degree holder finds joy in making chapatis

Published Sunday, December 6, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

Published 15 mins ago

Another officer threatens to kill over Renk land dispute

Published 3 hours ago

Ex-lawmaker loses three relatives in Cueibet skirmishes

Published 3 hours ago

Guterres reiterates call to end human rights abuse

Published 22 hours ago

Cueibet prisons director killed in revenge attack

Published 23 hours ago

Abiy, Kenyatta note significant progress in Lapsset actualization

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th December 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.