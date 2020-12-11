S. Sudanese activist receives prestigious Franco-German Human Rights Award

A South Sudanese human rights defender has received a prestigious award for advancing the rights of the vulnerable.

Lorna Merekaje is one of fifteen award winners, three from Sub-Saharan Africa to receive the German-French Human Rights Award this year.

Merekaje Lorna is the founding member of the South Sudan Democratic Engagement, Monitoring and Observation Program, one of the largest civil society organizations in the country.

The organization focuses on human rights, gender mainstreaming and conflict resolution.

As a civil society representative, she participates in numerous national political processes and has been advocating for human rights and a stronger civil society.

“I am extremely humbled by this award, it is not about me, it is about the many human rights defenders,” Merekaje reacted to the award.

“I believe that to defend human rights is a responsibility and it is not being done for money, not for any appreciation, but it is done because we are all humans.”

Germany and France have jointly presented the Franco-German Prize for Human Rights and the Rule of Law since 2016.

The award honors human rights defenders, journalists, or lawyers for their efforts to advance the causes of human rights and the rule of law.

Congratulations, Lorna! 🇸🇸 human rights activist Lorna Merekaje received on #HumanRightsDay the 🇫🇷 🇩🇪 human rights award. 🇫🇷 Amb. Trouyet and 🇩🇪 Amb. Müller handed over the award medal to Lorna in the framework of 🇸🇸 #JubaFilmFestival focus on #HumanRights. #SSOT 🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/jX2Yw3jTVs — German Embassy South Sudan (@GERinSSD) December 11, 2020

France Ambassador to Juba Marc Trouyet and German ambassador Manuel Müller handed over the award medal to Lorna on Thursday as the world marked the International Human Rights Day.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter