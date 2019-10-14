S. Sudanese charged with attempted murder in Uganda

A South Sudanese refugee has been charged with the attempted murder of a Ugandan police officer in Obongi District.

The suspect identified only as on Abdul is accused of snatching a gun from a female police officer and shooting a different officer in Palorinya Refugee Camp.

Assistant Superintendent Ian Natukunda was shot in the chest, causing serious injuries.

He is currently said to be nursing his wounds in Kampala after being airlifted from Moyo hospital.

According to West Nile Police spokesperson, police officers managed to retrieve the gun from Abdul immediately after shooting their colleague.

“He was injured in the process of disarming him,” Josephine Angucia told Eye Radio. “So he was rushed for treatment in Moyo hospital after.”

She said the circumstances leading to Abdul shooting the officer are not clear.

Palorinya Refugee Camp is home to reportedly over 50,000 South Sudanese refugees, mostly women, children and the elderly who fled the renewed conflict in 2016.

According to Ugandan Penal Code, any person who (a) attempts unlawfully to cause the death of another; or

(b) with intent unlawfully to cause the death of another, does any act or omits to do any act, which it is his or her duty to do, such act or omission being of such a nature as to be likely to endanger human life, commits a felony and is liable to imprisonment for life.