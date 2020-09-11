11th September 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Health | National News   |   S Sudanese child bullied into suicide in Canada

S Sudanese child bullied into suicide in Canada

Author: Nana Alfred | Published: 6 hours ago

Abech Kon, 15 | Credit | Courtesy

 A Canadian-born South Sudanese teenage girl has reportedly taken her own life after allegedly being bullied in school.

Abech Kon, 15, was a student at St. Gabriel Archangel School in Chestermere, Canada.

According to news reports, her father, Angelo Kon said she had been bullied and targeted by a group of more than five girls for more than a year.

The family believes that she took her own life out of fear of returning back to school.

“We need to change the way we see bullying, the way we take bullying. Bullying I believe, is serious. Since my child Abech died because of bullying, it is serious,” he added.

Angelo stated that he went and met with the school administration last year November to report about the bullying and was later told that they suspended a student.

But according to the family, the bullying still continued.

Abech’s sister, Anok Kon said she wished if there was more preventative actions taken at the school level.

“I wish there was more action involved, I wish there was more counselling just watching her back every day. But for her I think what she would have done is forgive them,” Anok lamented.

According to CTV News, The Calgary Catholic School District wouldn’t confirm if it or the school had previous information of any bullying, or if punitive steps were taken.

“Due to privacy concerns we are unable to comment on any specific situation,” CCSD officials said in a statement.

Abech was meant to start Grade 11 this week.

Her family feels overwhelmed and hopes changes are made to the way bullying cases are handled.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 16:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers 1

Almost SSP 40 billion lost in 90 days, NRA tells lawmakers

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings 2

Ex-governor Victor Atem wanted for alleged extrajudicial killings

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court 3

Motorists not to pay fines unless directed by a court

Published Monday, September 7, 2020

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22 4

UK gov’t announces chevening scholarships 2021 – 22

Published Sunday, September 6, 2020

Oil prices nosedive further 5

Oil prices nosedive further

Published Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Indebted central bank can’t regulate commercial banks

Published 1 hour ago

Erjok Bullen illegally heads NRA

Published 2 hours ago

Why gov’t struggles to pay civil servants

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudanese child bullied into suicide in Canada

Published 6 hours ago

Six land fraudsters detained in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Juba daily ‘disowns’ detained reporter

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th September 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.