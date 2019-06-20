‘S.Sudanese still at risk of more attacks in Khartoum’ -UNHCR

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR says that at least 1,600 South Sudanese refugees have relocated to the Bentiu ‘open area’ following the June attacks on South Sudanese in Omdurman in Sudan.

UNHCR said it received reports of about nine refugees killed, seven injured and two missing in the larger Khartoum area.

It also said it received reports of sexual violence cases from survivors in Khartoum.

Two weeks ago, the Sudanese paramilitary force swept through Khartoum killing dozens of protesters who have been demanding the installation of a civilian government in Sudan.

Officials reported that hundreds of South Sudan living in Khartoum have fallen victims of the targeted attacks and military aggressions.

This week, the UN refugee agency said there is still risk of more attacks on South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum.

It said some refugees in ‘open areas’ in Omdurman and Bahri have reported that the host communities are accusing them of being responsible for the increased criminality in Khartoum and have demanded that refugees leave their settlements.

According to the UNHCR, there are close to 290,000 South Sudanese refugees in Khartoum State.