20th June 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Uncategorized   |   Council of States grill Finance Minister over 2% oil money

Council of States grill Finance Minister over 2% oil money

Authors: Joakino Francis | Emmanuel Akile | Published: 1 min ago

The Council of States during a recent sitting in Juba. PHOTO: Joakino Francis/Eye Radio

The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning has asked for more time to explain to the Council of States where the money allocated to the oil-producing states goes.

Salvatore Garang Mabiordit appeared before the lower chamber of the national legislative assembly in Juba on Wednesday.

Garang was summoned by the Council of States after the chairperson of gender, peace and reconciliation – Honorable Mary Ayen Majok – had raised a motion concerning allocation of 2% and 3% percent of the oil-producing states.

Honorable Ayen had told the Council of States that the money does not reach the communities, particularly the people of Ruweng and Northern Liech States.

The Petroleum Revenue Management Act 2013 stipulates that the oil-producing states will receive 2% from the net petroleum revenue to be allocate to benefit the state development programs approved by the state legislative assembly.

It also states that the local communities in the oil-producing states will receive 3% from the net petroleum revenue – with 55% going to oil-producing counties and 45% to non-oil producing counties in the state.

When asked to explain where these monies go, Mabior said the ministry has been transferring the allocations into the state accounts, though he was not prepared to provide details:

However, people from the oil-producing villages have been complaining about lack of services despite pumping of oil in their areas.

In a recent visit by Eye Radio to oilfields, the inhabitants said in addition to lack of services such as clean drinking water, schools, and road networks, they are suffering strange diseases caused by oil pollution.

Popular Stories
Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force 1

Defense Board agrees to 12,000 VIP protection force

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan 2

Approximately 200 South Sudanese killed in latest crackdown in Sudan

Published Friday, June 14, 2019

Kiir advises against crude oil advances 3

Kiir advises against crude oil advances

Published Saturday, June 15, 2019

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles 4

Gov’t permits factory tinted vehicles

Published Monday, June 17, 2019

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya 5

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya

Published Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Council of States grill Finance Minister over 2% oil money

Published 1 min ago

EAC tables $111m budget proposals to EALA for financial year 2019/2020

Published 5 hours ago

Parliament in disarray as MPs refuse to listen to new budget

Published 9 hours ago

SPLA-IO forces in Amadi reportedly starving

Published 1 day ago

S.Sudan, Kenya sign new MoU on Illemi and cross border relations

Published 1 day ago

TNLA summons Kuol, Nhial over border with Kenya

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th June 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.