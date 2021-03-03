S Sudan’s coronavirus death cases hit 100 mark

The South Sudan coronavirus death cases have hit one hundred after three more people succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours.

According to a report released by the health ministry on Wednesday, 109 more people have tested positive for the dreadful pandemic, bringing the total cumulative number of confirmed cases to 8,414 out of 112, 863 samples examined so far since the outbreak.

The latest active cases were out of 619 samples collected across the country.

Twenty-three of them were recorded in Nimule, two in Unity State’s Bentiu, one from Malakal in Upper Nile, three among UN staff. Seventy-two of the cases were confirmed from the Juba-based Med Blue private clinic.

Six of the 4,000 active cases are said to have been admitted at the Infectious Disease Unit-IDU in Juba.

The ministry of health has persistently advised members of the public to adhere to the health guidelines-wear facemasks, frequently wash hands, and social distance.

In case of any coronavirus-related alert, call the toll-free number 6-6-6-6 for immediate response.

