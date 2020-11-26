26th November 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   Sadiq al-Mahdi succumbs to Coronavirus

Sadiq al-Mahdi succumbs to Coronavirus

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 1 min ago

Sadiq al-Mahdi | File picture

Leading Sudanese politician and former prime minister Sadiq al-Mahdi has died in hospital in the United Arab Emirates after being infected with coronavirus, according to media reports.

Mahdi, 84, was Sudan’s last democratically elected prime minister and was overthrown in 1989 in the military coup that bought former president Omar al-Bashir to power.

Last month, al-Mahdi’s family said he had tested positive for COVID-19, and was transferred to the UAE for treatment a few days later following a brief hospitalization in Sudan.

In a statement, the Umma Party said Mahdi would be buried on Friday morning in the city of Omdurman in Sudan.

Mahdi had returned to Sudan in December 2018, following a year-long self-exile, just as protests over worsening economic conditions and Bashir’s rule gathered steam.

His daughter Mariam Sadiq al-Mahdi, deputy leader of the Umma Party, was among those detained during the demonstrations.

He assumed the leadership of the Ansar and the leadership of the United National Front following the death of his father, Siddiq al-Mahdi, in 1961, before he was elected Prime Minister of Sudan between 1966 and 1967 and then in 1986 and 1989.

Al-Sadiq Al-Mahdi maintains a wide stature among the Sudanese. He was one of those who opposed the defunct Brotherhood regime headed by Omar Al-Bashir in 2014, and he had been thrown into prison for that.

He was arrested several times during the years 1969, 1973, 1983 and 1989, and after the revolution of Dec 2018, he became president of the Sudan Call Forces, a coalition that includes civil parties and civil society organizations.

Currently on air

07:00:00 - 09:00:00

Dawn Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir 1

Machar to bear consequences of imposing Olony – Kiir

Published Friday, November 20, 2020

Dr Machar is free – Makuei 2

Dr Machar is free – Makuei

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector 3

Nilepet to take back control of oil sector

Published Monday, November 23, 2020

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented 4

Confident Dr Machar says peace pact will be fully implemented

Published 21 hours ago

IDPs refuse to be ‘handed over to the same police that displaced them’ 5

IDPs refuse to be ‘handed over to the same police that displaced them’

Published Thursday, November 19, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Sadiq al-Mahdi succumbs to Coronavirus

Published 1 min ago

Over 6,000 women were raped between Jan and Sept in S Sudan – UNFPA

Published 15 mins ago

Committee wants number of army generals reduced

Published 39 mins ago

Diego Maradona dies aged 60

Published 12 hours ago

Kajo-keji: soldiers urged to vacate public buildings

Published 13 hours ago

Peace soldiers demand answers on their delayed graduation

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th November 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.