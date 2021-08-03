Salvage the country from its past mistakes, Awet tells MPs

A renowned politician has appealed to the members of the national parliament and the Council of States to salvage the country from its past mistakes.

Daniel Awet Akot urges his colleagues in the legislature to embrace the principles of good governance as enshrined in the constitution.

Awet, who has been in the national parliament since 2005, says the members of the reconstituted parliament should work towards attaining justice, liberty and prosperity for all South Sudanese.

Over 500 members of the national parliament and the Council of States were sworn-in in Juba on Monday.

The Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly has members from various signatories to the 2018 revitalized peace agreement.

In his remarks, Hon. Awet says South Sudan has lost its direction due to political indifferences and pointless conflicts.

“South Sudan is a country that has potentials to be among the greatest and riches nations in Africa,” he argues, “however, this can only be achieved if we share and execute the founding vision which our martyrs died for.”

Hon. Awet further emphasizes the need for unity of purpose among legislators to restore peace and development across the country.

He cautions the new MPs against divisive politics.

“It is only through the unity of purpose and love of one another that we can make our country prosperous and secure,”the lawmaker adds.

The reconstituted national parliament and the Council of States are expected to enact laws that will assist the transitional processes, including reforms spelled out in the peace agreement.

The two houses will also provide oversight and ensure the full implementation of the peace agreement and the constitution.

