Saudia Arabia donates dates to Upper Nile schools

The United Nations World Food Program says has today received a contribution of fruits from Saudi Arabia for use in its school feeding activities in South Sudan.

The dates are reportedly worth $160,000.

The dates, rich in nutrients, will be used to complement meals provided to some 15,000 school going children in over 25 schools in the Upper Nile region.

“WFP is grateful to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this timely gesture,” said Matthew Hollingworth WFP’s Country Director in South Sudan.

Between now and the end of the year some 4.5 million people in South Sudan cannot put food on their tables, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update.

The Upper Nile continues to be the most food insecure area, and in need of urgent humanitarian support to save people’s lives, especially after the flooding in parts of the region.

“The dates are not only a healthy snack but will give the much-needed dietary support to school children receiving school meals. Providing meals in schools is the best opportunity children can access to education, health and nutrition at the same time,” Hollingworth added.

Dates are a staple food in Saudi Arabia and the wider Middle East, both in their own right and as a common ingredient in local dishes