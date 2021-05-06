6th May 2021
Schools cautioned against hiking fees

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

File: Pupils at Loreto Primary School, Rumbek, raise the South Sudan's flag. Credit|Paul Jeffrey

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction has directed all private schools not to hike this year’s school fees.

It said it received several complaints from parents across the country that some private schools were charging very high school fees.

In a ministerial order this afternoon, the Ministry of General Education said all private schools must charge annual school fees not exceeding 80, 000 South Sudanese Pounds.

This is inclusive of all scholastic requirements.

It further instructed that private boarding schools should charge annual fees not exceeding 200, 000 pounds.

The government ordered that all fees must be paid in South Sudanese Pounds.

It warned action will be taken against any private or faith-based school that do not follow the new directives.

