27th January 2021
Schools to be disinfected before reopening

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 4 hours ago

Schools require serious disinfection and frequent testing of students and teachers. Courtesy

The government plans to disinfect all schools across the country ahead of the reopening, the Ministry of General Education and Instruction has announced.

This is in line with the coronavirus protocols to prevent the spread of the dreaded virus among schoolchildren.

The undersecretary, Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyol, says all schools will be required to measure the temperature of every child before entering school premises.

“We are going to leave with COVID-19 for a while, so we need to continue to dis-infect schools and make sure that our pupils’ temperature is measured,” Dr. Abol spoke told journalists in Juba on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Health confirmed 17 new cases of coronavirus, raising South Sudan’s tally to 3, 882.

The results were obtained from 400 samples tested across the country.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 64.

27th January 2021

