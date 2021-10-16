Secondary school 2020 /2021 results: Girls outclass boys

The National Examinations Council has released the South Sudan Certificate of Secondary Education results for academic year 2020/2021 with girls performing better than boys.

Female candidates have performed with a passing percentage of 97.4% compared to the male at 97.3%.

Schools in Central Equatoria State are among the best performers in the just announced SSCSE with four schools out of the ten.

Three schools from Jonglei State also appeared in the list of top 10 best performers.

Eastern Equatoria State emerged as the best performing state with 79.9% passing rate.

It was immediately followed by Jonglei state with 79.1 percent pass rate.

Central Equatoria State came third with 77.4 percent pass rate, followed by Ruweng Administrative Area in the fourth place with 76.6 percent.

Lakes State came in the fifth position with 76.2 percent, and then Western Equatoria State came sixth with 75.1 percent.

Northern Bar El Gazal and Warrap States followed at the seventh and eighth positions with 74.9 and 74.6 percent respectively.

Unity State came in the ninth position with 73.5 percent pass rate, bottomed by Abyei Administrative Area with 72.9 percent.

10 best student performers

The Ministry also announced the top 10 best students across the country in the secondary school certificate exams.

Students of art subjects were the leaders in this examination.

Joseph Obwany Okic Nyikang has been announced as the leading student with a score of 95.1 percent. He is a student of Joshua Okwaci SS, Upper Nile.

He is followed Sebit Justin Sunday Lavirick with 94.6 percent St. Daniel Comboni SS, Juba

In the third position is Chiok Otong Liah Chieh with 94.4 percent from Juba International SS, Juba.

He is followed by Kuot Kiir Aluet miir Kiir who came in the fourth position with 94.4 percent from Darling Wisdom Academy, Juba.

Deng Chol Deng Chol Came in the fifth position with 94.1 percent from Bor College HIGH School, Bor

He is followed by the leading female candidate, Josephine Poni Gwido Swaka who came in the sixth position with 93.9 percent from St. Daniel Comboni SS, Juba.

She is immediately followed in the seventh position by Kuch Buol Mabior Kuch With 93.7 percent from Darling Wisdom Academy, Juba.

Meanwhile, at number eight position, Anna Jumbo Lado Tombe, scored 93.6 percent from Juba Diocesan Model SS, Juba.

Dau Akech Kuot Dau, arose in the ninth position with 93.6 percent from Salaam SS, Juba.

Elizabeth Achuil Lius Mayar Sealed the tenth position with 93.4 percent from Juba Diocesan Model SS, Juba.

She is the second leading girl in the top 10 list of best performers.

According to the South Sudan National Examination Council 33,912 students were registered for the 2020 exams.

However, 33,255 candidates sat the Secondary school examinations.

97.4 percent of the candidates passed the exams, while 2.6 percent failed.