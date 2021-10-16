18th October 2021
Cabinet pushes for unified human resources policy for oil workers

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Michael Makuei Lueth, Minister of Information during a cabinet meeting on 10th July 2020. Photo: Woja Emmanuel/Eye Radio

The Council of Ministers has directed the Ministry of Petroleum and oil companies to implement the unified human resources policy manual for personnel working in the oil sector.

In June, the government resolved that national employees in the oil sector should be paid equally with their international colleagues.

This comes after the Council of Ministers approved a new unified human resources policy manual tabled by the Minister of Petroleum Pout Kang at the cabinet.

The development comes after the national employees of Dar Petroleum Operating Company went on strike over the implementation of the new policy.

They also want an agreed salary structure, allowances, loans, social insurance fund, and personal income tax.

According to the national staff, the unified human resources manual is a tool that will guarantee the rights of the workers and the companies are respected.

However, the resolution is reported to have been resisted by the oil companies in the country.

Michael Makuei, the Minister of Information says the oil companies have also been obstructing the execution of the integrated working policy.

Makuei stated that, the cabinet has now instructed the Minister of Petroleum Puot Kang to ensure the new working manual is put into operationalization as soon as possible.

“The cabinet reaffirmed and reinforced its resolution No. 26/2021 and directed the minister of petroleum to ensure the operationalization and the implementation of the resolution in letter and spirit”, Makuei told the press after the cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Dar Petroleum Operating Company (DPOC), is a consortium of China National Petroleum Corporation, South Sudan-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation, Malaysia’s PETRONAS, Sinopec, and Tri-Ocean Energy.

It mainly operates Block 3 and 7 oil fields in Upper Nile State.

