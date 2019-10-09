Security Council calls for a swift resolution of interim security arrangements

The UN Security Council is calling on the parties to the peace agreement in South Sudan to quickly implement the pre-transitional security arrangements, ahead of its visit to Juba.

It urges the leaders to also promptly resolve the contention on the number of states.

Parties to the revitalized peace deal are expected to form a coalition government next month to pave way for reforms, permanent peace and stability in South Sudan.

But the government, SPLM-IO, and other opposition groups have been slow at implementing the security arrangements and determining the boundaries and number of states – within the pre-transitional period as stipulated in the agreement.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the 15 member Security Council said the peace agreement must be implemented fully to end the civil war and provide the much needed sustainable peace and stability in South Sudan.

It called on the parties that have not signed the agreement “to renounce violence and adhere to cessation of hostilities agreements signed in 2017.

The cessation of hostility agreement allows unhindered movement of civilians and humanitarian assistance.

The National Salvation Front, led by Thomas Cirilo and the South Sudan United Front headed by General Paul Malong are the two main armed opposition groups that failed to participate in the current peace deal.

There have been clashes between the government, SPLA-IO and forces of NAS, SSUF in parts of Equatoria and Bahr el Ghazal.

The Security Council urged the hold-out groups to seek a political resolution to their concerns.

It expressed concerns at “the dire humanitarian, human rights and the economic situation in South Sudan.”

The Council said that the current peace deal remains “a window of opportunity” to end conflicts in South Sudan.

The statement further said the Council looks forward to seeing “substantial progress” on the security arrangement, and other issues during its visit to South Sudan at the end of this month.

The current president of the council, joined by U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Kelly Craft, will lead a one-day mission to South Sudan in the next few weeks.

The team will first hold a consultative meeting with the African Union’s Peace and Security Council before proceeding to Juba for a series of meetings.

“There is a pressing need to ensure accountability and an end to impunity for any violations of international humanitarian law in South Sudan,” partly reads the statement.

Last year, the Security Council imposed an arms embargo on South Sudan and also renewed the assets freeze and travel band on six South Sudanese top commanders.

The U.N.’s most powerful body renewed its warning that “actions which threaten the peace, security or stability of South Sudan may be subject to sanctions.”