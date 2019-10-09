9th October 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   VIP Protection Force assembles near Juba

VIP Protection Force assembles near Juba

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 3 hours ago

SSPDF soldiers stand in a parade near Juba, South Sudan | Credit | Eye Radio

More than 400 soldiers have arrived in Juba to undergo training as part of the VIP Protection Unit, the SPLA-IO has said.

According to the deputy spokesperson, Colonel Lam Paul, the selected soldiers will join the SSPDF to make up a total of 3,000 VIP protection officers.

The VIP Protection Unit will be in charge of providing security to officials of the revitalized Transitional National Government of Unity.

In June this year, the parties agreed to a 12,000 VIP protection unit which is part of the 83,000 Necessary Unified Force.

The Joint Defense Board agreed to a request to increase the number of the VIP protection unit to a division.

A division comprises of up to 12,000 soldiers.

The unit is drawn from the SSPDF, the SPLA-IO and forces from the Opposition Alliance.

They shall operate under the Presidency.

This is in line with the permanent ceasefire and transitional security arrangements enshrined in chapter two of the revitalized peace agreement.

The JDB shall also exercise command and control over all forces during the pre-transitional period.

Colonel. Lam told Eye Radio on Wednesday that the forces have already assembled near Luri in Juba.

“They are for the national security and unified army that will be deployed as soon as possible -to make sure that the government is formed according to the agreement,” he affirmed.

Efforts to canton and train forces have been slow since the extension of the pre-transitional period in May this year.

There are 35 cantonment sites identified by the Joint Defense Board across the country.

According to the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (CTSAMVM), 10 sites have been occupied by the SSPDF, 24 sites have been occupied by opposition forces, while one site in Renk remains unoccupied.

But in its latest report, the body says they have received reports of lack of basic supplies for the troops assembled in those areas.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke” 1

Makuei calls incorporation of R-ARCISS into constitution now “a joke”

Published Friday, October 4, 2019

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image 2

Ambassadors tasked with redeeming Juba’s image

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat 3

Address corruption or risk no support-US Diplomat

Published Thursday, October 3, 2019

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia 4

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia

Published Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Executive accused of crippling justice system 5

Executive accused of crippling justice system

Published Monday, October 7, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S.Sudanese concerned about slow unification of forces

Published 3 hours ago

VIP Protection Force assembles near Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Security Council calls for a swift resolution of interim security arrangements

Published 4 hours ago

South Sudan renegotiating oil ‘compensation’ package with Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Leaders warned against making reckless statements

Published 13 hours ago

1956 boundaries are inaccurate – Dr. Elia

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
9th October 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.