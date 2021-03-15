15th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian | News   |   Security Council extends UNMISS mandate

Security Council extends UNMISS mandate

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 hour ago

UN peacekeepers on patrol in South Sudan | Credit | File photo

The United Nations Security Council has extended the mandate of its peacekeeping mission in South Sudan for one more year.

The new mandate runs until March 15, 2022.

It says UNMISS will maintain its overall force levels at a ceiling of 17,000 troops and 2,101 police, including 88 correction officers.

The Council unanimously adopted resolution number 2567 to advance UNMISS’ three-year strategic vision to prevent a return to civil war in the country.

This includes creating conducive conditions for the delivery of humanitarian assistance, supporting the implementation of the revitalized agreement and the South Sudan peace process.

The mission will also continue to monitor, investigate and report on violations of international humanitarian law, and abuses of human rights in South Sudan.

The UN Security Council further expressed its readiness to consider adjusting those levels based on security conditions on the ground and the implementation of priority measures by the Government of South Sudan and all relevant actors.

It asserted that –the primary mandate of UNMISS is to protect civilians threatened by violence, creating conditions to deliver humanitarian aid, and supporting the implementation of the peace agreement.

The Council members demanded that all parties allow the rapid, safe and unhindered access of relief personnel, equipment and supplies and the timely delivery of humanitarian assistance to all those in need.

It encourages the IGAD, the African Union Peace and Security Council, and countries in the region to find a durable solution to South Sudan’s peace and security challenges while calling on the international community to scale up its humanitarian response.

The UN Secretary-General is expected to provide a comprehensive report every 90 days on the implementation of the UNMISS mandate.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong 1

We just want to right past wrongs – say Pagan, Malong

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders 2

Peter Biar asks US to blacklist some leaders

Published Thursday, March 11, 2021

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement 3

Radio station manager goes to jail for embezzlement

Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Ex-officials barred from seeing Kiir over unpaid benefits 4

Ex-officials barred from seeing Kiir over unpaid benefits

Published Friday, March 12, 2021

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80 5

Canon Clement Janda dies at 80

Published Monday, March 8, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Lobonok faces health crisis as gov’t ‘neglects’ only health center

Published 10 mins ago

Security Council extends UNMISS mandate

Published 1 hour ago

One person killed in Abyei ambush

Published 4 hours ago

Police unable to arrest heavily armed Lakes ‘gelweng’

Published 5 hours ago

Two die in Yirol cattle raid

Published Sunday, March 14, 2021

61 test positive for Covid-19

Published Sunday, March 14, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.