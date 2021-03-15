Lobonok faces health crisis as gov’t ‘neglects’ only health center

Expectant mothers in Lobonok Payam, Juba County, often travel a four-hour journey to the capital to deliver due to a lack of medical services in the area, according to a woman leader.

Lobonok is located about 120 kilometers, South of Juba.

Besensina Woro says the Primary Health Care Center in the area lacks specialists and consultants.

In 2012, the community in Lobonok appealed for help from development partners, citing health services as a priority given the distance of the area from Juba.

The facility was then constructed with the support of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, to provide medical services to a population of nearly 20,000 people, including some 4,500 returnees.

But Ms Woro says women can no longer access gynecology services, among others, in the area.

They also do not have pediatricians and community health specialists.

“We, the people of Lobonok, are suffering. And the government can’t even come and check on us,” she told Eye Radio.

“We the women are asking if the government truly exists, it should get us health services.”

The healthcare center that has been operating under the state government in Lobonok since 2014, was reportedly built at a cost of $135,000.

Ms Woro called on the government and development partners to rehabilitate the medical center.

For his part, Theophilus Ladu, Lobonok Payam health supervisor, confirmed the dire condition at the clinic.

He disclosed that two expectant women gave birth on their way to Juba in 2020.

“We don’t have a special room for delivery at the health facility. We refer to Juba whenever birth complications arise. Some of the women delivered on the way last year.”

Lobonok is the birthplace for the Vice President for Economic Cluster, Dr. James Wani Igga.

The area has a paved murram road and solar street lights.

There are a few modern structures such as the payam headquarters, a development institute that is expected to be opened soon.

It also has a boarding school and two hotels.

But some residents say the only biggest healthcare center in the area has been neglected.

They cited recent conflicts between the government and armed opposition group, National Salvation Front, NAS, following the insurgency in the area.

The government and forces loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirillo have previously engaged in clashes in Lobonok, Luri and other areas in Central Equatoria State.

Most of civilians have been displaced to refugee camps, while others have been relocated to Lobonok center due to the presence of armed cattle keepers.

According to the area chief, Quirino Morbe Ladu, they struggle to find transportation to Juba for the sick and expectant mothers.

“There is a vehicle in the home of Vice President Wani Igga; we beg them to help us sometimes. A priest helps us too,” he told explained.

Theophilus also indicated that the facility has been reduced to a mere health unit.

This, he said, is because the government and the NGOs have not been supporting the center.

Lobonok is said to be rich in gold. Soldiers and civilians reportedly mine gold there. But is not clear who buys it.

Last year, the central bank said it had resolved to pay civilians for the extraction of gold in Lobonok, Kapoeta and other parts of South Sudan.

Those who spoke to Eye Radio from Lobonok called on national and international NGOs to help rehabilitate the healthcare center.

