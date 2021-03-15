Five mourners die in road crash

At least five people reportedly died in a fatal car crash along the Juba–Mundri road on Monday morning.

Fifteen others were also injured when the tipper lorry overturned on Tapari Bridge.

They were among mourners transporting body of the late Henry Faragi to Lui for burial.

According to an eyewitness, those who died include two sisters.

A family member of the late Henry Faragi says the driver of the lorry lost control after hitting the bridge.

“The driver lost control because he was driving at a high-speed. The passengers were plunged into Tapari seasonal river, killing five on the spot,” Baia Henry Faragi told Eye Radio from the scene.

Henry identified the deceased as sisters Kauta and Rebeca Jangara, a Daima, Sora Gasim and Julie Clement.

The wounded people have been taken to Lui Hospital in Mundri for treatment.

Police was not immediately available for a comment.

Henry Faragi, 78, died in Juba on Saturday after an illness. He was a Lui community leader.