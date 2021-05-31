1st June 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | States   |   Seven people killed in an attack on Pigi

Seven people killed in an attack on Pigi

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Courtesy of Google Maps

Seven people have reportedly been killed in cattle-related fighting in Pigi County of Jonglei state.

This is according to County Commissioner Nyok Malual Myiik.

He said the attack happened Monday midnight in Wulet Payam.

Six people, including a 65-year-old woman, were killed.

The residents were reportedly asleep during the surprise attack by the raiders.

“The youth who were within the area repulsed the attackers and killed one of the attackers. They pursued them for more than 3 hours, ” said Commissioner Nyok Lual Miyiik.

“This recent attack took place in an area called Maat which is under Wulet Payam. They also kidnaped a number of children.”

He added that the wounded person has been transferred to Malakal hospital by the MSF for further treatment.

The UN Mission in South Sudan says cattle-related killings and revenge attacks remain the biggest security challenge in South Sudan since the decline of political violence.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba 1

Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba

Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t 2

Give me my money, 99-year-old pensioner asks gov’t

Published Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence 3

Police nab seven for burglary in Wau Bishop’s residence

Published Sunday, May 30, 2021

Central bank has no plans to introduce 5,000-pound bill, governor 4

Central bank has no plans to introduce 5,000-pound bill, governor

Published Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status 5

Khartoum applauds the Tut Gatluak committee on Abyei final status

Published Thursday, May 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Seven people killed in an attack on Pigi

Published 4 hours ago

Yei women win inaugural football tournament

Published 16 hours ago

Kenya receives unused Covid vaccine doses from South Sudan

Published 16 hours ago

Renewed arms embargo ‘threatens’ peace deal – official

Published 18 hours ago

West African bloc suspends Mali over military coup

Published 18 hours ago

Zamalek wins inaugural Basketball Africa League

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st June 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.