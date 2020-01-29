29th January 2020
Six Abyei children rescued from Sudanese militants

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

A hut lays ruin after the Wednesday, 22 Jan 2020 attack | Credit | Resident

Six children who were reportedly abducted by militants during the latest attack on a village in Abyei have been recovered.

The children went missing after armed Misseriya men attacked Kolom village, north of Abyei town, killing more than 29 people, including children.

Initial reports indicated that 18 people were wounded, and among them, nine were said to be children.

Survivors of the attack and the Abyei community in Juba accused the UN force in the area of failing to protect them.

The area Chief Administrator reported that several children were abducted, while others got scattered in the nearby bushes.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Wednesday, Chief Kuol Alor said six of the children have been recovered.

He said the five boys and one girl between the ages of 2 and 14 years were reunited with their families by Global Aid Fund together with Save the Children organizations.

“We arranged with UNISFA to bring them,” Alor explained.

The children are identified as Arop Mading Deng Kuot, Kuot Mading Deng Kout, Deng Abek, Guot Ajuong, one Achol and two-year-old and Achuong

Alor added that the children were reportedly recovered from the attackers -north of Abyei in an area called Kech.

Last week, President Kiir and the Sudanese Sovereign Council reportedly agreed to form a committee to investigate circumstances leading to the attack on Kolom village.

