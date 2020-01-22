22nd January 2020
29 killed in Abyei attack

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Residents carry one of the injured to health facility | Credit | Chol Anguie

More than 29 people, including young children, were reportedly killed in an attack by armed men in the UN-protected Abyei Administrative Area on Wednesday morning.

This incident happened in Kolom, a village about 12 kilometers north of Abyei town.

The armed men reportedly stormed the village at around 7am this morning, according to the chief administrator of the disputed region.

Kuol Alor told Eye Radio that 8 children were among the deceased and 18 others were wounded.

Nine of the wounded are said to be children.

Alor said about 15 children have also been abducted and 22 houses burnt to the ground.

“There is a good number of missing people because residents got scattered during the attack,” he stated.

It’s not known where the armed men came from. It’s also not clear how the incident occurred yet there is a UN protection force there.

In November last year, the Security Council extended the mandate of United Nations Interim Security Force for Abyei or UNISFA until 15 May 2020.

The force is mandated to protect civilians under imminent threat of physical violence; and protect the Area from incursions by unauthorized elements and ensure security.

