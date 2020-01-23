23rd January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 12 hours ago

Former Central Bank Governor Dier tong | Credit | Emmanuel Akile/Eye Radio.

President Salva Kiir has dismissed the governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Dier Tong Ngor.

Dier was the Central Bank governor since May 2018. He placed Othom Rago Ajak.

According to a decree broadcast on the state television on Wednesday evening, Kiir appointed Jamal Abdalla Wani the new governor of the Bank of South Sudan.

The decree did not give any reason for Dier’s sacking.

Wani had served as the second deputy governor of the central bank until August 2014.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Nuer

Listen Live
Popular Stories
SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government 1

SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government

Published Friday, January 17, 2020

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears 2

Arabsat set to switch off SSBC over fee arrears

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

29 killed in Abyei attack 3

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

MPs to end logbook menace this week 4

MPs to end logbook menace this week

Published Monday, January 20, 2020

Amb Trott claims Eye Radio “misunderstood” him 5

Amb Trott claims Eye Radio “misunderstood” him

Published Friday, January 17, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

UN peacekeepers accused of negligence after Abyei massacre

Published 8 hours ago

Peace soldiers die from poor conditions despite release of funds

Published 12 hours ago

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published 12 hours ago

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published 1 day ago

Fee defaulters vandalize UoJ

Published 1 day ago

Leaders urged to meet 100-day deadline

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.