Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

President Salva Kiir has dismissed the governor of the Bank of South Sudan, Dier Tong Ngor.
Dier was the Central Bank governor since May 2018. He placed Othom Rago Ajak.
According to a decree broadcast on the state television on Wednesday evening, Kiir appointed Jamal Abdalla Wani the new governor of the Bank of South Sudan.
The decree did not give any reason for Dier’s sacking.
Wani had served as the second deputy governor of the central bank until August 2014.
