28th December 2019
Six cattle traders killed, 12 wounded in ambush

Author: Joakino Francis | Published: 13 hours ago

Herd of cattle in South Sudan - File Photo

Six cattle traders from Gok state have died in an ambush on Christmas day in Western Lakes state while taking cattle for sale to Maridi state.

According to the chairperson of the state chamber of commerce, the traders were ambushed in Madeira area near Maridi state.

Martin Mayen says 12 others who were wounded are being treated at Maridi state hospital.

“We had traders from Gok state who were moving with their cattle to Maridi state when they reached a place known as Madeira, they were ambushed by the criminals near the river, 6 were killed and 12 were wounded,” Martin Mayen told Eye Radio on Friday.

He stated that about 1,400 heads of cattle were taken by the attackers.

Meanwhile in Twic state, one person was killed and two others were wounded in a cattle raiding incident on Thursday.

“They came last evening and attacked Ajakwaj in the area called Makol Village within Ajakwaj County and they raided more than 1,000 heads of cattle and also killed one person and injured two,” the state information minister, Michael Mayot said.

However, David Gai the state minister of information in Northern Liech state denies the armed group was from his state.

