Six face drug trafficking charges

Author : Jale Richard | Published: 1 min ago

The six are accused of trafficking 26 kilograms of heroin/Michael Daniel/Eye Radio.

A High Court trial has begun of the case of six people suspected of trafficking dangerous drugs through Juba International Airport.

The six, among them five foreign nationals were arraigned before the high court on Friday.

Five of them were first arrested by the national security service in November last year in possession of 26 kilograms of heroin.

They were later transferred to Juba Central Prison awaiting trial.

They include two Kenyans, two Nigerians, and a South Sudanese woman. The sixth suspect—a Ugandan woman who was handed over to the South Sudan authorities by UN police—Interpol.

Yesterday’s court session was meant for reading out the indictment charges.

However shortly after the court opened, the suspects’ lawyers appealed to the presiding judge to adjourn the proceeding in Arabic, citing language barrier.

The lawyers say four of the suspects do not understand or speak Arabic and asked the court to provide an interpreter.

The presiding judge, Alexander Sabur agreed to their request and adjourned the session.

“The court is adjourned until the court provides an interpreter to interpret from English to Arabic and vice versa,” said Judge Sabur.

The next court session shall be on April 28.

The prime suspects are two Kenyans Brian Osmego Fitao, 31, and Jackson Cairo Moniga, 35.

The third suspect is a South Sudanese woman Zedida Andro Alizo, 27, and two Nigerians Dudo Noma, 45, and Christopher Anahnon, 23. The Ugandan woman is Diana Bortel who is 37 years old.

According to the police, the suspects will be tried under Article 383 subsection 2 (a) of the South Sudan Penal Code Act 2008.

The law says whoever commits the offense of aggravated unlawful dealing in a dangerous drug, upon conviction, shall be sentenced to death or life imprisonment.

