Slain critic Dong “served his people with class”

The Sudd Institute has echoed call for an investigation into the judicial killing of government critic Dong Samuel Luak.

According to a UN Panel of Experts on South Sudan report, Dong along with his fellow critic Aggrey Idri were executed by Internal Security Bureau agents at a Luri NS facility in January 2017.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Sudd Institute says it is deeply saddened and shocked by the news of the death of Dong – who was its Board Secretary from 2012 until he fled the country in 2013.

“Dong, a gentleman with unmatched integrity and love for his country, served his people with class,” reads the statement in parts.

The think-tank argued that no citizen should ever be subjected to death or repression simply for expressing their views about the country or about its political leadership.

It went on to urge the Government of South Sudan to investigate and “lay to bare facts” about why and who killed Dong Samuel and Aggrey Idri.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have also called for an independent and effective inquiry into the killing of the two government critics.