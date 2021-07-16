16th July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Socialite Amira Ali formally charged with criminal defamation

Socialite Amira Ali formally charged with criminal defamation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 1 hour ago

Socialite Amira Ali during the court session in June 16, 2021. Amira is now charged with insulting and disparaging the name of the former Warrap state Minister of Information, Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng - credit Eye Radio | Michael Daniel

The high court in Juba has formally charged socialite Amira Ali with defamation.

She is now charged with insulting and disparaging the name of the former Warrap state Minister of Information, Nyenagwek Kuol Mareng.

A jury handed over the indictment yesterday Thursday.

An indictment is a formal accusation of a crime decided upon and issued by a grand jury.

Amira Ali or Mama Amira – as she is mostly known on social media – is charged with insulting the family of Nyanaguek early this year.

Amira is fond of using Facebook live to attack various personalities with vulgarity.

The formal charges now signal the beginning of the criminal case.

Nyanagwek’s lawyer Monyluak Aguer confirmed to Eye Radio the court’s decision.

“The court has confirmed the criminal charges against the accused Amira Ali Thomas under the provision of Article 289 of the Penal Code,” the lawyer said.

“We think the evidence presented for the indictment met the expectations of the court for this indictment. This is what happened.”

“In the coming session, the defense lawyer will have the opportunity to present his legal arguments. What happened today is a big step for us, the complainants. The court indictment could lead to a fine and imprisonment.”

The Penal Code 2008 states that whoever, by words either spoken…makes or publishes any imputation concerning any person, intending to harm or knowing such allegation will harm the reputation of such person…shall be sentenced to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years or with a fine or with both

The formal hearing of the case against Amira Ali will begin on July 20, 2021, in Juba.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016 1

Machar urged to pay for car hired by his office in 2016

Published Monday, July 12, 2021

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested 2

Self-proclaimed Prophet Abraham Chol arrested

Published Sunday, July 11, 2021

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM 3

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns 4

NRA commissioner in NBGS resigns

Published Wednesday, July 14, 2021

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower 5

Four workers die constructing SSBC transmitter tower

Published Tuesday, July 13, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Gunmen attack humanitarian convoy in Ruweng, drivers tortured

Published 12 mins ago

Unified forces to graduate after Eid al Adha -Tut

Published 33 mins ago

Govt discloses plans to build farm to market roads

Published 44 mins ago

Socialite Amira Ali formally charged with criminal defamation

Published 1 hour ago

Gov’t launches greenhouse monitoring system

Published 1 hour ago

Bakosoro rejoins SPLM

Published Thursday, July 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.