Grenade detonation leaves 21 injured

At least 22 people have been injured after a soldier detonated a hand grenade in public in Wau, on Friday.

The incident happened at 4 pm in a place called Bahr Shirki where many people had gathered. Many of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The town Mayor of said the incident was carried out by a soldier from Division Five identified as Wol Deng Anai.

Elizabeth Mario says the soldier reportedly intended to commit suicide with a girl he had quarreled with.

“He came in the public with a hand grenade looking for the girl and the grenade which was in his hand exploded, injuring 22 people,” Ms. Mario told Eye Radio on Friday evening.

She said the soldier and the girl in question who all got injured are being treated together with other injured people at Wau Teaching Hospital.