18th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  States   |   Grenade detonation leaves 21 injured

Grenade detonation leaves 21 injured

Author: Deng Dimo | Published: 1 min ago

At least 22 people have been injured after a soldier detonated a hand grenade in public in Wau, on Friday.

The incident happened at 4 pm in a place called Bahr Shirki where many people had gathered. Many of the injured are said to be in critical condition.

The town Mayor of said the incident was carried out by a soldier from Division Five identified as Wol Deng Anai.

Elizabeth Mario says the soldier reportedly intended to commit suicide with a girl he had quarreled with.

“He came in the public with a hand grenade looking for the girl and the grenade which was in his hand exploded, injuring 22 people,” Ms. Mario told Eye Radio on Friday evening.

She said the soldier and the girl in question who all got injured are being treated together with other injured people at Wau Teaching Hospital.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum 1

Kiir’s aides discuss peace with Malong, Cirillo & Amum

Published Saturday, January 11, 2020

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings 2

MPs demand resignation of security ministers over rising killings

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states 3

Kiir, Machar call for more consultations on number of states

Published Wednesday, January 15, 2020

Cirillo, Malong recommit to CoH Agreement in Rome Declaration 4

Cirillo, Malong recommit to CoH Agreement in Rome Declaration

Published Monday, January 13, 2020

SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government 5

SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government

Published 19 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Grenade detonation leaves 21 injured

Published 1 min ago

In what way has Amb Chris Trott been misunderstood? – Analysis by a foreign journo

Published 4 hours ago

Meet the man who helped establish S. Sudan’s elite force

Published 4 hours ago

Q&A with UK Ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott

Published 18 hours ago

SPLM-IO issues precondition to participate in unity government

Published 19 hours ago

Amb Trott claims Eye Radio “misunderstood” him

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
18th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.