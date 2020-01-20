20th January 2020
Starlets lose 5-0 to The Fennecs

Published: 1 min ago

Algerian female footballer kicks ball on Sunday, Jan 19, 2020 | Credit | Eye Radio

South Sudan suffered a 5-0 defeat to Algeria in the first leg of the 2020 FIFA U-20 World Cup Women’s qualifier played in Kampala.

Algeria took a 3-0 half time lead at the Star Times Stadium in Lugogo with goals coming from Hamideche Aicha, Bahri Ikram and Nefidsa Khadidja sent the visitors ahead.

South Sudan tried to fight back with skipper Elisa Ester Ruba Luis and Joseph Esther Kide Kute.

South Sudan made some changes at the start of the second half, but poor finishing at the last end remained a challenge for the home team.

As the clock ticked, Ganouche Ghada and Ghania Djemaa Ayadi added two more goals in the second half to extend Algeria’s lead.

“We did not play well today and we need to try and improve in the second leg,” said Junior Bright Starlets skipper Ruba Luis.

Algeria will host South Sudan in the return leg of the qualifiers early next month in Algiers.

In attendance was the Secretary General of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Anthony John Lauro, and Marina Christopher – the chairperson in-charge of women’s football.

FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup will be the 10th edition of the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the biennial international women’s

The 2020 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup that will be hosted by Costa Rica and Panama. Since its inception in 2002 as the FIFA U-19 Women’s World Championship the age limit was raised from 19 to 20 in 2008.

20th January 2020

