Torit releases Journalist Ijoo without charges

A journalist working for the State-owned radio station in Torit has been released without charges after almost a week in detention.

Ijoo Bosco was locked up on January 10 for reportedly failing to report on the assembling of forces in Magwi County.

The soldiers were gathering at Owiny-Kibul training center as part of the revitalized peace agreement’s security arrangements.

According to Torit State Minister of Information, Ijjo, an employee of the ‘Voice of Eastern Equatoria’ radio, was assigned to cover the story but failed to broadcast it.

But Ijoo has refuted these claims.

Speaking to Eye Radio after his release, Ijoo said the story on the assembling of forces was in the lineup of the stories to be read on air.

He claimed the Minister stormed into the studio while he was on-air and forced him out before he could read the second story on Magwi training camp.

“They cane me when they took me at the governor’s palace, then after that, I was taken to the national security,” Ijoo described his ordeal to Eye Radio.

However, some media reports suggest that Bosco was arrested on 10 January by the state authorities for airing a story about sanctions imposed on the First Vice President by the U.S.

Ijoo further said the state authorities are withholding his pay.

“They told me they will not give me salary even after all the months I have been working here,” he stressed.

According to human rights groups, members of the organized forces often make the work of the media difficult by assaulting, intimidating, detaining and even killing journalists.

They say dozens of the journalists have been killed in line of duty while several others have fled into exile fearing for their lives after being threatened with death by security agents, particularly from the National Security Service.

In addition, several media houses have also been shut down by the government for critical coverage of the country’s affairs.