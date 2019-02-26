Soldier kills wife in Eastern Lakes

A soldier from South Sudan Defense Forces has reportedly killed his wife in Eastern Lakes State.

According to the state minister of information, the man identified as Gai Bol opened fire on his wife amidst a quarrel over the weekend.

“A soldier from SSDF [last] evening at around 7:30 PM had a quarrel with his wife. He immediately used his gun and shot the woman, killing her instantly,” said Abel.

Minister Taban Abel said the soldier was under the influence of cannabis. “Of what I heard from the people on ground, the man smoked weed.”

He urged the military authorities to check on the mental health of soldiers to avoid recurrence of such crimes.

“We would like to urge the command of the army forces to carefully check on their soldiers,” Mr Abel said.