26th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News | States   |   Yambio night club shoot-out: One killed, 2 injured

Yambio night club shoot-out: One killed, 2 injured

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 1 min ago

A handgun @ Getty

A man was killed and two others injured during a shoot-out at a night club in Yambio town over the weekend, Gbudue State Information Minister Hussein Enoka has said.

The deceased identified as Israel Faustino was reportedly a national security officer.

“Unknown gunman yesterday [Sunday] hid himself and started shooting at a place of disco. And at the place, a national security soldier called Israel Faustino was shot dead,” said Enoka.

One of the injured, Khamis Ujolo, is a body guard of Gbudue state governor.  The other is a 25-year old Rose Lochia.

Minister Enoka said the injured have been admitted at the Yambio Civil Hospital.

The identity of the indiscriminate attacker is unknown, but Minister Enoka said an investigation has been launched to establish the perpetrator.

The motive of the attack is unclear.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 1

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 days ago

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region 2

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Published 3 days ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 3

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 20 hours ago

S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties 4

S.Sudan, Vietnam to strengthen ties

Published 4 days ago

Let go of the past, leaders tell Jonglei inhabitants 5

Let go of the past, leaders tell Jonglei inhabitants

Published 2 days ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Yambio night club shoot-out: One killed, 2 injured

Published 1 min ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 15 hours ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 20 hours ago

Gov’t allocates over 80 million SSP to urban water cooperation

Published 2 days ago

Let go of the past, leaders tell Jonglei inhabitants

Published 2 days ago

Number of IDPs seeking help in Yei increases

Published 2 days ago

26th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.