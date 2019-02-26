Yambio night club shoot-out: One killed, 2 injured

A man was killed and two others injured during a shoot-out at a night club in Yambio town over the weekend, Gbudue State Information Minister Hussein Enoka has said.

The deceased identified as Israel Faustino was reportedly a national security officer.

“Unknown gunman yesterday [Sunday] hid himself and started shooting at a place of disco. And at the place, a national security soldier called Israel Faustino was shot dead,” said Enoka.

One of the injured, Khamis Ujolo, is a body guard of Gbudue state governor. The other is a 25-year old Rose Lochia.

Minister Enoka said the injured have been admitted at the Yambio Civil Hospital.

The identity of the indiscriminate attacker is unknown, but Minister Enoka said an investigation has been launched to establish the perpetrator.

The motive of the attack is unclear.